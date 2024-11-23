Saturday 23 November 2024

More Health Care Policy Decisions Ahead For France

15 September 1996

France's government is facing major decisions on health policy and health spending in the wake of a new report and recommendations from a high-level public health committee, the HCSP. The report remains unedited and is being distributed to those taking part in a national conference.

While life expectancy is increasing at a more sustained rate than in the past, the overall health picture of the nation has disturbing aspects. There is, for example, a very high death rate among men aged between 25 and 44, and a regrowth of certain types of cancer, especially lung cancer.

The committee notes that compared with other industrialized countries, France presents two particular features - that men's expectancy of life at birth is only 74, which puts them behind the Japanese, Swedes and Dutch, while life expectancy for women is 82, putting them in second place behind the Japanese.

