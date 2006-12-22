"More money, less impact" HIV/AIDS claim

The international HIV/AIDS agencies have received such a glut of funds over the past few years that they are unable to spend it. According to a USA-based think-tank, as a result of the influx "a new bureaucracy has sprung up to duplicate efforts and to focus on treatment instead of the one and only measure that can reduce HIV/AIDS: prevention."
The World Health Organization and the UNAIDS program aim to put 10 million HIV/AIDS patients on antiretroviral treatment by 2010, up from 1.7 million today, according to Jeremiah Norris, director of the Center for Science in Public Policy at the Washington DC-based Hudson Institute.
However, the previous WHO plan was to have "3 by 5," or three million patients on antiretroviral courses by 2005 (Marketletter April 3, 2006). Although the problem was initially lack of funding, Dr Norris believes that the main obstacles are now about the "ability of governments to provide functioning health infrastructure," although the price of drugs has become a convenient scapegoat.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze