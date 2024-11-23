More US Companies Join Physicians' Online Service

Pharmaceutical companies joining Marion merrell Dow as sponsors of the Physicians' Online service, which provides doctors with free access to a range of medical reference databases, now include Sandoz and Astra merck. Four other firms are also set to join, including Glaxo and probably Eli Lilly. Sponsors' products are advertised at the bottom of the screen.

Also, from early 1995, the service will run Pfizer's Disease Management Centers program, which provides access to "disease-specific online forums and bulletin boards containing the clinical resources and medical information to provide patients with the highest quality care," says Pfizer. At first, the program will deal with depression, hypertension and diabetes. In the case of diabetes, it says, the Center may include patient education resources; treatment guidelines; recent clinical outcomes, studies and analysis; and patient enrollment in therapeutic programs. Also, "online teleconferencing will make it possible for physicians nationwide to engage in peer-to-peer consultation about challenging case histories, methods of treatment and other medical issues."

Pfizer will also be placing a Managed Care Centers program on the service, which will cover news, guidelines, alerts, drug formularies and other features, all of which can be customized for a specific managed care organization.