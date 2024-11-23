More US Companies Join Physicians' Online Service

Pharmaceutical companies joining Marion merrell Dow as sponsors of the Physicians' Online service, which provides doctors with free access to a range of medical reference databases, now include Sandoz and Astra merck. Four other firms are also set to join, including Glaxo and probably Eli Lilly. Sponsors' products are advertised at the bottom of the screen.
Also, from early 1995, the service will run Pfizer's Disease Management Centers program, which provides access to "disease-specific online forums and bulletin boards containing the clinical resources and medical information to provide patients with the highest quality care," says Pfizer. At first, the program will deal with depression, hypertension and diabetes. In the case of diabetes, it says, the Center may include patient education resources; treatment guidelines; recent clinical outcomes, studies and analysis; and patient enrollment in therapeutic programs. Also, "online teleconferencing will make it possible for physicians nationwide to engage in peer-to-peer consultation about challenging case histories, methods of treatment and other medical issues."
Pfizer will also be placing a Managed Care Centers program on the service, which will cover news, guidelines, alerts, drug formularies and other features, all of which can be customized for a specific managed care organization.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze