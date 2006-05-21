Friday 22 November 2024

MorphoSys sees 100% 1st-qtr income rise

21 May 2006

German antibody drug specialist MorphoSys AG says that, in the quarter ended March 31, 2006, its revenues surged 100% on the like, year-ago period, to 14.8 million euros ($19.0 million) and, on the strength of this, the firm saw a record quarterly net profit of 4.9 million euros versus 500,000 euros in first-quarter 2005. Diluted net income per share amounted to 0.78 euro.

Morphosys' therapeutic antibodies segment showed a very good performance. Income from this unit reached 9.9 million euros, representing 67% of total revenues, driven by success-based payments that amounted to 3.9 million euros. The firm's antibody design unit, comprising the Serotec, Biogenesis and Antibodies by Design brands, contributed 4.9 million euros, or 33% of total revenues.

The Frankfurt-headquartered drugmaker noted that the 56% organic renvenue growth it achieved in the quarter does not include income from its recent acquisition of the UK's Serotec which, its says, has established the firm as a market leader among dedicated European research antibody suppliers.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze