MSD launches new formulation of Arcoxia

Merck Sharpe and Dohm, the UK subsidiary of US drug major Merck & Co, has introduced novel formulations and packaging for all dosage strengths of its powerful non-steroidal anti-inflammatory drug Arcoxia (etoricoxib), providing a 30% reduction in tablet size without less active ingredients. The firm noted that the size of the blister packs has also been reduced and now includes instructions in Braille, in line with recent European Union guidance. Arcoxia is indicated for the symptomatic relief of osteoarthritis, rheumatoid arthritis and the pain and signs of inflammation associated with acute gouty arthritis.