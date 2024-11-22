Musical Chairs At Glaxo Research

Hot on the heels of Sir Paul Girolami's final departure from Glaxo, and Franz Humer's move to Roche, comes news of a major reshuffle in Glaxo's research and development management structure. Prior to this, the company's research and development was split into two groups, headed by Sir Mark Richmond and Goran Ando respectively.

Last month, Glaxo deputy chairman and chief executive Sir Richard Sykes announced that James Niedel, senior vice president of Glaxo Research and Development Ltd (Glaxo's US subsidiary) and director of the Glaxo Research Institute in North Carolina, is to be group research and development director worldwide, reporting to Sir Richard.

Under Dr Niedel will be a new organization for Glaxo's R&D, resulting in the following further appointments: