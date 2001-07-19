Friday 22 November 2024

NA Imaging signs Alzheimer's deal with Neurochem

19 July 2001

Neurochem and Nycomed Amersham Imaging have signed an agreement tocollaborate on the creation of a diagnostic for Alzheimer's disease. Under the terms of the deal, Neurochem will identify appropriate amyloid-binding molecules from its library of compounds, while NA Imaging will then synthesize radio-labeled binding molecules to be used in conjunction with diagnostic imaging tools to make a product that will detect the presence of amyloid plaques that accumulate in the brains of Alzheimer's patients.

Bill Clarke, executive vice president of R&D at NA Imaging, said that the early diagnosis of Alzheimer's "is likely to be a key to the successful application of emerging therapeutics, including those currently in development at Neurochem." The latter's chief executive, Louis Lamontagne, added that the collaboration "provides our two companies with an opportunity to revolutionize the way this disease is diagnosed and treated." The firms noted that Alzheimer's affects approximately 4 million people in the USA alone.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Pfizer to help commercialize Xacduro in China
22 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Amid RFK Jr vaccine worries, FDA’s Peter Marks remains calm
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Versant Ventures unveils obesity focused Pep2Tango Therapeutics
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Sino Biopharm to work with LaNova on LM-108
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA panel flags risks as AstraZeneca seeks full Andexxa approval
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Enveda closes $130 million Series C funding
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze