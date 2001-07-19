NA Imaging signs Alzheimer's deal with Neurochem

Neurochem and Nycomed Amersham Imaging have signed an agreement tocollaborate on the creation of a diagnostic for Alzheimer's disease. Under the terms of the deal, Neurochem will identify appropriate amyloid-binding molecules from its library of compounds, while NA Imaging will then synthesize radio-labeled binding molecules to be used in conjunction with diagnostic imaging tools to make a product that will detect the presence of amyloid plaques that accumulate in the brains of Alzheimer's patients.

Bill Clarke, executive vice president of R&D at NA Imaging, said that the early diagnosis of Alzheimer's "is likely to be a key to the successful application of emerging therapeutics, including those currently in development at Neurochem." The latter's chief executive, Louis Lamontagne, added that the collaboration "provides our two companies with an opportunity to revolutionize the way this disease is diagnosed and treated." The firms noted that Alzheimer's affects approximately 4 million people in the USA alone.