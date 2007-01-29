Nastech prices $42.9 million offering

Washington State, USA-based Nastech Pharmaceutical has announced the pricing of an underwritten public offering of 3.25 million shares of its common stock at an estimated total public offering price of up to around $42.9 million.
The offering is being made pursuant to a shelf registration that became effective on November 29, 2006. All the shares are being sold by Nastech. UBS Investment Bank acted as sole bookrunner. Nastech has granted the underwriter an option to purchase up to an additional 487,500 shares to cover over-allotments in the offering, if any.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.
