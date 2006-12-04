Friday 22 November 2024

Natura Thera launches nutrient for stem cells

4 December 2006

Natura Therapeutics, a US nutritional products company, has launched NutraStem, a nutritional supplement that supports the body's self-repair mechanisms through the care of existing, as well as the proliferation of new, adult stem cells. The agent utilizes a specific combination of all-natural ingredients that are already commonly taken by health-conscious individuals but claims it is its patent-pending formulation of these ingredients that makes NutraStem unique.

The active principles in the product work synergistically on stem cell nutrition in two ways: NutraStem encourages the proliferation of new adult stem cells, while its combination of all-natural ingredients along with antioxidants protects the body's existing stem cells from the often harmful effects of free radicals.

One of the primary antioxidants within NutraStem is green tea, which has been used in Chinese medicine for generations. In addition to supporting the body's defenses against free radicals, green tea helps to support normal cholesterol levels and enhances the proliferation of stem cells in the body, particularly within the skin. NutraStem also contains wild blueberries, the VitaBlue berry extract, as well as carnosine, which is a combination of amino acids naturally present in tissues such as brain and muscle.

