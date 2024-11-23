NDA Filed For New Soft-Gel Saquinavir

Hoffmann-La Roche has filed a New Drug Application with the US Food andDrug Administration for clearance to market its protease inhibitor Fortovase (saquinavir), a new soft-gel capsule formulation of its already-marketed Invirase, to be used in combination with antiretroviral agents for the treatment of HIV.

Fortovase has a three-to-four-times greater bioavailability than the current formulation of saquinavir, according to the company, which has included data from three studies in its NDA dossier.

Data from a trial comparing Fortovase and Invirase (plus two nucleoside analogs in both arms) were presented at the 37th Intersciences Conference on Antimicrobial Agents and Chemotherapy in Toronto, Canada.