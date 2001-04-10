Neotherapeutics starts pivotal trial of Alzheimer's drug

Neotherapeutics has announced a 12-week study of the effectiveness ofhigher doses of Neotrofin (AIT-082, leteprinim potassium) in patients with mild-to-moderate Alzheimer's disease, results of which are expected to be "pivotal" for US Food and Drug Administration consideration and available in the first quarter of 2002, when a second pivotal study will commence. The primary efficacy measures for the trial will be cognition and memory scales and changes in behavior. The company says Neotrofin holds great promise as a "symptomatic treatment and as a potential disease-course modifying agent."