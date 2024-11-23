Net Profits At Bayer Improve 13.5% In 1996

The Bayer group of Germany has announced that pretax profits for 1996grew 6.7% to 4.46 billion Deutschemarks ($7.59 billion). Net profits for the year were 2.75 billion marks, an increase of 13.5%. Earnings per share rose from 3.40 marks in 1995 to 3.85 marks, with a 1996 average of 708 million shares. Group annual sales were 48.61 billion marks, up 9%.
Group capital expenditure was 3.78 billion marks, compared with 3.2 billion marks a year earlier. R&D spending was 3.6 billion marks, a rise of 10.7%, and during the year the group spent 1.43 billion marks on acquistions.
At the parent company, Bayer AG, turnover in 1996 grew 0.9% to 18.19 billion marks. Net income rose 17.5% to 1.36 billion marks.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze