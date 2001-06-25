New data with Novo, Aradigm's inhaled insulin

Novo Nordisk and Aradigm have reported that their inhaled insulinproduct is safe and effective in both smokers and non-smokers, with little variability in insulin absorption in individuals across the groups. The results of the study, in 43 healthy volunteers, were presented at the American Diabetes Association annual meeting (see also page 20).

However, in line with prior research, the study found that smokers absorb more of the inhaled insulin, so they may require lower doses than non-smokers.