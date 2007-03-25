New fucoTHIN weight product launched

US health supplements firm Garden of Life has launched fucoTHIN, a natural non-stimulant weight management supplement with a clinically-researched thermogenic effect for fat metabolism.

According to the firm, data from a double-blind, placebo-controlled study of 140 obese females, pending publication in the Russian Academy of Natural Sciences, fucoTHIN caused a statistically-significant reduction in body fat and body weight, while metabolism increased 18% compared to placebo, after 16 weeks.

The firm noted that fucoTHIN supports the breakdown of fat in white adipose tissue, or visceral fat cells, which accumulate in the liver and around the stomach and organs. Researchers also confirmed that fucoTHIN naturally promotes thermogenesis, the process by which the body increases its metabolic rate. The product contains a proprietary blend of fucoxanthin, a carotenoid found in brown seaweed, and pomegranate seed oil, a powerful antioxidant that works synergistically with fucoxanthin to promote thermogenesis and provide cellular protection.