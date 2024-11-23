New H pylori Test Reaches UK Market

Molecules To Market of Belfast, UK, has launched a new point-of-carediagnostic for Helicobacter pylori infection in the UK. The POCKit H pylori Rapid Test is entering the UK market in competition to Cortecs' Helisal Rapid Blood and Quidel's Quickview tests.

The kit will be marketed by Innovex and costs L11.20 ($18.80), slightly less than the leading Helisal brand. A spokesman said MtM is in negotiations with European partners with a view to launching the kit on the continent, and also plans to distribute it in the USA and Japan.

Meantime, Cortecs has extended its agreement with Astra for the promotion of its second-generation Helisal One-Step kit, which is now on the market in the UK.