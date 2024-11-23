New H pylori Test Reaches UK Market

Molecules To Market of Belfast, UK, has launched a new point-of-carediagnostic for Helicobacter pylori infection in the UK. The POCKit H pylori Rapid Test is entering the UK market in competition to Cortecs' Helisal Rapid Blood and Quidel's Quickview tests.
The kit will be marketed by Innovex and costs L11.20 ($18.80), slightly less than the leading Helisal brand. A spokesman said MtM is in negotiations with European partners with a view to launching the kit on the continent, and also plans to distribute it in the USA and Japan.
Meantime, Cortecs has extended its agreement with Astra for the promotion of its second-generation Helisal One-Step kit, which is now on the market in the UK.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze