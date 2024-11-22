New Horizons In Factor VIII Therapy

The appearance of recombinant Factor VIII is helping to move hemophilia A therapy on from the level of ensuring survival and a much improved quality of life. Work initiated through clinical trials of Bayer's Kogenate, for example, has produced valuable fresh information on the natural course of the disorder, enabling subgroups at particular risk to be identified earlier and encouraging new treatment approaches for these groups.

It has also demonstrated that prophylaxis from an early age not only prevents the worst ravages of the disorder, but maintains joints in near-normal condition, journalists were told during the 13th Bayer press seminar, called Advances in the treatment of Hemophilia A; Recombinant Factor VIII, held in Nice, France, earlier this month.

Joint problems are a serious complication of hemophilia A, because frequent bleeding into the joints and muscles, particularly those of the hip and knee, can cause crippling pain, disability and an early death. Treatments based on the infusion of Factor VIII can also carry the risk of serious side effects if high levels of inhibitory neutralizing antibodies (measured as 10 or more Bethesda units) should develop.