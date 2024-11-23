New Leptin Discoveries

- The hormone leptin may also exert fat-reducing effects directly oncells in the periphery as well as centrally, according to a new study in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (April 29). Mice which were genetically altered to overproduce leptin showed depletion of triglycerides (TG) in pancreatic beta cells, skeletal muscles, and the liver. The results suggest that leptin may prevent obesity-related diabetes by clearing TG from beta cells, which are known to become dysfunctional when they accumulate excessive amounts of TG.
