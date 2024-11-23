New One-Dose Havrix For Children In UK

SmithKline Beecham has launched a new single-dose formulation of its hepatitis A vaccine Havrix in the UK. Havrix Junior Monodose is the first single-dose pediatric vaccine to be made available in the UK, notes the company. A single-dose adult version has been available for some time.
SB's first pediatric hepatitis A vaccine, Havrix Junior, requires a primary two-dose course and a booster. Children immunized with a single dose of Havrix Junior Monodose will be protected for at least one year, but will need a booster at between six and 12 months to achieve persistent immunity of up to 10 years.
The company notes that the single-dose format will help clinics achieve their vaccination targets more easily.
