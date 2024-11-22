New Pharma Facility For Ciba

Chemical and pharmaceutical company Ciba of Switzerland is investing over 40 million Swiss francs ($30.3 million) to build a new, high-tech pharmaceutical facility in Basel, it has announced. Clinical testing samples for solid galenic forms such as powders, tablets and capsules will be manufactured in the new building. Production capacity will be over 6 million tablets per year.
Pierre Douaze, head of the pharmaceutical division said: "Basel is ideal for this new building, above all because of its proximity to research, development and production. Basel plays an important role in the cooperation amongst our worldwide research and development centers."
Meantime in the USA, Ciba is transferring marketing of Habitrol, its nicotine smoking cessation patch from its prescription drug unit to its over-the-counter unit, Ciba Consumer Pharmaceuticals, on January 1. The company is running human clinical tests with the patch, prior to applying to the US food and Drug Administration for permission to switch the patch to OTC status. Habitrol is already available without a prescription in more that 20 countries.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze