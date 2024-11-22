New Quinolone: Daiichi's DU-6859a

Daiichi Pharmaceuticals' new parenteral quinolone antibiotic DU-6859a has shown more potent activity against a range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative pathogens than several commonly-used injectable antibiotics, according to data presented at ICAAC.

DU-6859a was more effective in vitro against MRSA, Enterococcus faecalis, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa than ciprofloxacin, gentamicin, imipenem, meropenem and cefpirome, according to researchers from Toho University School of Medicine in Tokyo, Japan.