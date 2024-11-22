New Quinolone: Daiichi's DU-6859a

Daiichi Pharmaceuticals' new parenteral quinolone antibiotic DU-6859a has shown more potent activity against a range of Gram-positive and Gram-negative pathogens than several commonly-used injectable antibiotics, according to data presented at ICAAC.
DU-6859a was more effective in vitro against MRSA, Enterococcus faecalis, Klebsiella pneumoniae and Pseudomonas aeruginosa than ciprofloxacin, gentamicin, imipenem, meropenem and cefpirome, according to researchers from Toho University School of Medicine in Tokyo, Japan.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze