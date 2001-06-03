New treatments for erectile dysfunction presented at AUA meeting

Results from several encouraging studies were presented last week atthe 96th Annual Meeting of the American Urological Association in California, USA, which demonstrated the efficacy of certain drugs in the treatment of erectile dysfunction.
Lilly ICOS' Cialis
Lilly ICOS LLC, the joint venture between ICOS and Eli Lilly, has presented new data from a Phase III study which showed that 85% of men with mild-to-severe ED taking 20mg of its new phosphodiesterase-5 inhibitor Cialis (IC351) reported improved erections compared with baseline, and 78% of intercourse attempts by men taking the drug were successful. Importantly, 63% of men treated with this dose of Cialis achieved an erectile function score considered to be normal for healthy men, as measured by the International Index of Erectile Function.
