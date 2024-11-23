Nexia Plans Transgenic Growth Hormone

Nexia Biotechnologies of Quebec, Canada, has unveiled its plans todevelop a herd of transgenic goats which will produce complex proteins, including human growth hormone, in their milk. Nexia is partnering the project with Genzyme Transgenics of the USA.

Nexia has developed its own breed of goat, called BELE (breed early, lactate early), to speed up the production process. They produce milk at 12 months rather than at 18 months, according to Nexia. The two companies were reluctant to say too much about the other proteins they are seeking to manufacture in this manner, but hinted that an early target will be a hematopoietic factor.

Four-year-old Nexia has received about C$8.5 million ($6 million) in venture capital funding, and around C$2.5 million from Genzyme. The company hopes to list on a stock market in the next year or so.