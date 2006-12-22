Friday 22 November 2024

Nexium patent setback for AstraZeneca

22 December 2006

Following an appeal by by German generics drugmaker Ratiopharm, the European Patent Office has ruled that one of Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca's substance patents for its gastrointestinal product Nexium (esomeprazole; EP 0652872) will be rejected, overturning an earlier decision.

Expressing disappointment at the news, AstraZeneca noted that the original expiry for this patent was 2014 and has confidence in the intellectual property portfolio of its product, which is the world's second best-selling drug, generating global revenues of $4.6 billion in 2005, $1.1 billion coming from Europe, saying it will defend and enforce its IP.

This portfolio includes process, method of use and additional substance patents with expiration dates ranging from 2009 through to 2019. In addition to these patents, Nexium has data exclusivity valid to 2010 in major European markets. Process patent (EP 0773940) is under dispute with the EPO and an Opposition Division oral hearing is scheduled for March 7.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze