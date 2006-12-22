Nexium patent setback for AstraZeneca

Following an appeal by by German generics drugmaker Ratiopharm, the European Patent Office has ruled that one of Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca's substance patents for its gastrointestinal product Nexium (esomeprazole; EP 0652872) will be rejected, overturning an earlier decision.
Expressing disappointment at the news, AstraZeneca noted that the original expiry for this patent was 2014 and has confidence in the intellectual property portfolio of its product, which is the world's second best-selling drug, generating global revenues of $4.6 billion in 2005, $1.1 billion coming from Europe, saying it will defend and enforce its IP.
This portfolio includes process, method of use and additional substance patents with expiration dates ranging from 2009 through to 2019. In addition to these patents, Nexium has data exclusivity valid to 2010 in major European markets. Process patent (EP 0773940) is under dispute with the EPO and an Opposition Division oral hearing is scheduled for March 7.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze