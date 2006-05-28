Nexium reduces aspirin's GI complications

Anglo-Swedish drug major AstraZeneca says that a study presented at the Digestive Disease Week 2006 conference held in Los Angeles, USA, shows that its antiulcerant Nexium (esomeprazole magnesium), in combination with low-dose aspirin, reduces the incidence of gastric and duodenal ulcers in at-risk patients 70% compared to placebo.
The double-bind, randomized, placebo-controlled, 991-patient Asterix trial found that, by six months, only 1.8% of Nexium patients had developed ulcers versus 6.2% on placebo (p=0.0007).
...and aids esophagitis healing
