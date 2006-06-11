NIAID gives Vical $2.6M for DNA bird flu vacc

USA-based drugmaker Vical says that the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, after reviewing recently reported preclinical data from its avian influenza DNA vaccine program, has given it accelerated access to $2.6 million in funding for further development of the vaccine under a grant awarded in September 2005.
The NIAID is part of the National Institutes of Health, an agency of the US Department of Health and Human Services and the funds will be used to complete preclinical development of the vaccine and to file an Investigational New Drug Application with the Food and Drug Administration, which would allow initiation of a Phase I safety trial in human volunteers, for which the company is seeking additional funding.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze