NICE Guidance on COX-2: details of companies' rejected appeals

The UK government has welcomed the National Institute for ClinicalExcellence's new Guidance which says that the use of four COX-2-selective inhibitors to treat rheumatoid arthritis and osteoarthritis should be limited to high-risk patients (Marketletter July 30). Health Minister Lord Philip Hunt said the Guidance will help ensure more equal access to treatment for arthritis, and was a "clear indication" of the government's "determination to stamp out the postcode lottery of care."
However, the makers of two of the drugs, Pharmacia and Pfizer with Celebrex (celecoxib) and Merck & Co with Vioxx (rofecoxib), are considering applying for a judicial review, notes the Financial Times, rather than waiting for the NICE to revisit the Guidance in May 2004, after their appeals against the Final Appraisal Determination on the drugs were rejected. While there can be no further appeal against a NICE Appeal Panel's decision, it and the NICE's decision to issue the Guidance may be challenged through an application to the High Court for permission to apply for judicial review, to be made within three months.
The appeal by Pharmacia and Pfizer queried how the Appraisal Committee had used the evaluation report in its deliberations, particularly with respect to the different methodologies and analyses employed in evidence submitted. However, the Appeal Panel said it was satisfied that the Committee had considered all evidence submitted, and rejected the companies' claims that:
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze