Friday 22 November 2024

NIMH study says older antipsycotics are cheaper and as effective as 2nd-gen drugs

11 December 2006

A US National Institutes of Health-funded project, the Clinical Antipsychotic Trials of Intervention Effectiveness (CATIE), concluded that the older, first-generation antipsychotic medication perphenazine was less expensive but no less effective than newer treatments used in the study. The authors said that the results, which were published in the December 1 issue of the American Journal of Psychiatry, demonstrate that older drugs still have a role to play in the treatment of schizophrenia.

Older drugs as effective and 30% cheaper

The work was carried out by the NIH's National Institute of Mental Health, and was designed as a direct comparison of older drugs with second-generation antipsychotics, which currently make up over 90% of the prescribed schizophrenic medications in the USA. The report goes on to explain that the majority of clinicians surveyed believed that newer medications are both better tolerated and more effective than older therapies, and that this "advantage" was justification for their increased cost.

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



Companies featured in this story

More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
Biotechnology
Alloy and Takeda team up on CAR-T cell platform
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Eisai announces launch of Rozebalamin and Tasfygo
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Merck: a relentless pursuit of the best outcomes for the entire MS community
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Cidara to raise up to $105 million in private placement
21 November 2024
Pharmaceutical
Novartis upgrades mid-term guidance; buys Kate Thera
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
FDA approves Jazz’s Ziihera for HER2+ biliary tract cancer
21 November 2024
Biotechnology
Lilly and Laekna team up on novel obesity drugs
21 November 2024

Company Spotlight

Cytokinetics is a late-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on discovering, developing and commercializing first-in-class muscle activators as potential treatments for debilitating diseases in which muscle performance is compromised and/or declining.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze