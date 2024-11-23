Nisin To Enter Trials For Helicobacter Pylori Eradication

Nisin, a locally-acting antimicrobial peptide discovered by Applied Microbiology Inc of the USA, will shortly enter clinical testing for Helicobacter pylori eradication. The trials program will be conducted by AMBI and its partner Astra Merck.

The two companies said that the first trial in human volunteers will mainly assess the safety of the peptide, but other tests will soon be started to see if combining nisin with other compounds, such as Astra's omeprazole, can eradicate H pylori in animals. H pylori eradication has become popular since it was recognised that the bacterium is a primary cause of peptic ulcer disease and gastric cancer.

Despite the surge in interest in eradication regimens for the infection and some high profile approvals for combination products, it should be noted resistant H pylori strains are already being encountered and are increasing in incidence. New agents such as nisin, which have different mechanisms of action to existing antibiotics, may provide a means to combat resistance.