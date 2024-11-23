Nisin To Enter Trials For Helicobacter Pylori Eradication

Nisin, a locally-acting antimicrobial peptide discovered by Applied Microbiology Inc of the USA, will shortly enter clinical testing for Helicobacter pylori eradication. The trials program will be conducted by AMBI and its partner Astra Merck.
The two companies said that the first trial in human volunteers will mainly assess the safety of the peptide, but other tests will soon be started to see if combining nisin with other compounds, such as Astra's omeprazole, can eradicate H pylori in animals. H pylori eradication has become popular since it was recognised that the bacterium is a primary cause of peptic ulcer disease and gastric cancer.
Despite the surge in interest in eradication regimens for the infection and some high profile approvals for combination products, it should be noted resistant H pylori strains are already being encountered and are increasing in incidence. New agents such as nisin, which have different mechanisms of action to existing antibiotics, may provide a means to combat resistance.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze