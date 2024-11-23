Norland Medical Systems To Buy Norland Corp

- On its way to becoming a fully integrated company, Norland MedicalSystems has gained shareholder approval to proceed with the acquisition of Norland Corp, which manufactures DXA bone densitometers. All outstanding stock will be purchased for $17.5 million, with a possible additional payment of $2.5 million based on performance. An upfront cash payment of $1.25 million will be made, with another $1.25 million payable in March next year, and the remainder payable in full at maturity in five years, in either cash or stock.