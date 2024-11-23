Normiflo Launched In USA; First Market

Wyeth-Ayerst has launched its new low molecular weight heparin productNormiflo (ardeparin) in the USA, its first market, for the prevention of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism in patients undergoing knee replacement surgery.
Normiflo is the only LMWH in the USA that is dosed based on a patient's weight, and eliminates the need for daily dose adjustment and coagulation monitoring. The drug joins two other LMWH products on the US market, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's enoxaparin and Pharmacia & Upjohn's dalteparin, and has been priced "competitively" with them, said the company.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze