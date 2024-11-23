Normiflo Launched In USA; First Market

Wyeth-Ayerst has launched its new low molecular weight heparin productNormiflo (ardeparin) in the USA, its first market, for the prevention of deep vein thrombosis and pulmonary embolism in patients undergoing knee replacement surgery.

Normiflo is the only LMWH in the USA that is dosed based on a patient's weight, and eliminates the need for daily dose adjustment and coagulation monitoring. The drug joins two other LMWH products on the US market, Rhone-Poulenc Rorer's enoxaparin and Pharmacia & Upjohn's dalteparin, and has been priced "competitively" with them, said the company.