Norplant Poor Sales Blamed On Bad Press

Falling sales of the implantable contraceptive Norplant can be blamed on bad publicity surrounding lawsuits, according to manufacturer Wyeth-Ayerst. A study of the product's use at family planning clinics in three US cities shows a "shocking" drop-off.
More than 200 lawsuits, including 50 class action suits, have been filed in the USA, according to Wyeth. Claims suggest that women received inadequate warnings of side effects (prolonged menstrual bleeding, headaches, weight gain, hair loss and depression), and also refer to problems with the removal of the device and subsequent scarring. The firm said it had no plans to withdraw the product.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze