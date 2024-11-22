Norplant Poor Sales Blamed On Bad Press

Falling sales of the implantable contraceptive Norplant can be blamed on bad publicity surrounding lawsuits, according to manufacturer Wyeth-Ayerst. A study of the product's use at family planning clinics in three US cities shows a "shocking" drop-off.

More than 200 lawsuits, including 50 class action suits, have been filed in the USA, according to Wyeth. Claims suggest that women received inadequate warnings of side effects (prolonged menstrual bleeding, headaches, weight gain, hair loss and depression), and also refer to problems with the removal of the device and subsequent scarring. The firm said it had no plans to withdraw the product.