Norvartis submits Gleevec sNDA in USA

Novartis has submitted a supplemental New Drug Application to the USFood and Drug Administration for its cancer treatment Gleevec (imatinib mesylate), for the treatment of unresectable and/or metastatic malignant gastrointestinal stromal tumors for which, until now, surgery has been the only treatment option.

Gleevec is currently approved for marketing in more than 30 countries for the treatment of chronic myeloid leukemia in blast crisis, accelerated phase or in chronic phase after failure of interferon-alfa therapy (Marketletters passim).