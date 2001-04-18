Novartis 1st qtr pharma sales rise 13%

Switzerland's Novartis posted pharmaceutical sales of 4.5 billion ($2.64billion) Swiss francs, a rise of 13% in local currency terms (or 10% in Swiss francs) for the first quarter of 2001. Group sales increased 11% (9% in francs) to 7.3 billion francs in this period.

The firm's antihypertensive Diovan (valsartan) extended its segment share worldwide, with turnover up 39%, while the antifungal Lamisil (terbinafine) rose 48%, maintaining its position in the onychomycosis segment.

With several new drug launches ahead, Novartis says it expects strong continued growth in the current year, noting that Starlix (nateglinide) for type 2 diabetes is being introduced in the USA and Zometa (zoledronic acid) for hypercalcemia of malignancy is being rolled out in Europe, while its irritable bowel syndrome therapy Zelmac (tegaserod) is pending US approval. Novartis expects full-year growth in pharmaceuticals to be in line with the market, and for 2001 operating and net income to exceed last year's level.