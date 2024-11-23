Novartis Launches Foradil In Canada

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada has launched Foradil (formoterolfumarate), its long-acting beta-2 agonist for the treatment of moderate-to-severe asthma in patients over 12 years of age, in that market.

Foradil is administered twice-daily as an additional treatment to bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory therapies. It comes as a dry powder contained in gelatin capsules and has a 12-hour duration of action.