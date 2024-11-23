Novartis Launches Foradil In Canada

Novartis Pharmaceuticals Canada has launched Foradil (formoterolfumarate), its long-acting beta-2 agonist for the treatment of moderate-to-severe asthma in patients over 12 years of age, in that market.
Foradil is administered twice-daily as an additional treatment to bronchodilator and anti-inflammatory therapies. It comes as a dry powder contained in gelatin capsules and has a 12-hour duration of action.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze