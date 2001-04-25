Friday 22 November 2024

Novartis licenses super statin

25 April 2001

Novartis AG has acquired the rights to a new HMG-CoA reductaseinhibitor, called pitavastatin, as a new generation "super statin" for the regulation of abnormal cholesterol levels in the blood. The drug, which is currently in Phase II trials, is claimed to be one of the most effective agents in lowering low-density lipoprotein cholesterol and raising high-density lipoprotein cholesterol. Japanese and European clinical data suggest that pitavastatin may have a better efficacy than other compounds in its class on LDL-C, triglyceride and HDL-C levels.

Novartis has secured European, African and Canadian rights to pitavastatin, which was originally developed in Japan, from Hazal Finance of France, and aims to have the drug on the market in 2005.

The market for cholesterol-lowering drugs, which is growing 20%-30% a year, is dominated by Pfizer's Lipitor (atorvastatin), but there is emerging competition from other companies, including AstraZeneca which intends to launch its new drug Crestor (rosuvastatin) next year (Marketletter January 22). However, Novartis' chief executive, Thomas Ebeling, is confident, saying that "pitavastatin's impressive potential, backed by our extensive clinical and marketing expertise in cardiovascular medicine and cholesterol treatment, could make us a leading provider of cholesterol management therapy."

