Novartis Makes Site Decisions

The newly-merged Swiss group Novartis is to make its headquarters in Basle. The Basle-St John site of Sandoz AG will be used for pharmaceuticals, while Ciba-Geigy's Rosental site will be the base for agrochemicals. The Swiss capital Berne will be the base for Novartis' nutritional and foods businesses.
Alex Krauer, president of Novartis, and Daniel Vassella, executive chairman, will maintain offices in both of the former headquarters of Ciba and Sandoz, the Novartis merger partners.
Ciba Vision will stay at Mechelen in the Benelux region, while Laeken will remain the main site for self-medication products. Administration and specialty chemicals in Italy will be located in Origgio near Milan.
