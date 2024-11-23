Novartis' Nine-Month Drug Sales Climb 26%

Novartis, the Swiss life sciences group, has posted impressive sales forthe first nine months of 1997, advancing 21% in Swiss francs, or 8% in local currency, to 23.9 billion Swiss francs ($16.5 billion). The company says that all divisions contributed to the growth, but notes the particularly strong performance of its pharmaceutical business, which rose to 10.6 billion francs, a jump of 26% in Swiss francs, or 12% in local currencies.
Factors driving pharmaceutical growth included what Novartis describes as "an outstanding performance" in the USA. Products that made strong advances were the antifungal Lamisil (terbinafine), up 64%, the lipid-lowerer Lescol (fluvastatin), up 49%, the anticancer agent Aredia (pamidronate), up 86%, and the antiasthma treatment Foradil (formoterol), up 67%. Combined turnover of Sandimmum and Neoral (both ciclosporin), used in transplants and to treat autoimmune diseases, posted an increase of 9%.
Analysts Impressed By Results Analysts at Goldman Sachs noted that pharmaceutical sales at Novartis were driving well above the industry average and described the results as "excellent". They added that the stock "firmly remains" on its global priority list, and compares favorably with arch-rivals Roche, Zeneca and Monsanto.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze