Novartis' Rx discount card for US seniors

Novartis has announced the launch next January of its Novartis CareCardprescription drug discount program, for which an estimated 10 million low-income elderly Americans are expected to qualify, and has urged other manufacturers to provide similar services.
The CareCard program will be available free and will provide a 25% discount off the wholesale list prices of Novartis' outpatient prescription drugs, which the firm says should translate to patient savings of 30%-40% on retail prices. Individuals will qualify if they are aged 65 or over and have an annual income under 300% of the Federal Poverty Level, about $26,000 for an individual and $35,000 for a couple, and who currently have no alternative prescription drug coverage. The savings to enrollees would include, for example, three months' supply of the firm's high blood pressure drug Diovan (valsartan) for $98, 30% off the average price of $139.
The CareCard will use an administrative infrastructure managed by an independent third party to serve as a viable foundation for other pharmaceutical companies to integrate their own program, says Novartis. Pharmacy retailers will be the primary means for program enrolment and prescription delivery, the company says, adding that, given pharmacists' expertise and frequent contact with patients, it envisages their playing a critical role in enhancing the program's effectiveness.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze