Novartis set to sell stake in Roche?

Novartis would consider selling its 20% stake in fellow Swiss firm Rocheif they cannot agree on some kind of cooperation, according to the former's chief executive Daniel Vasella. In an interview with the German newspaper Handelsblatt, he said "we can't, and don't want to, force anyone into cooperating."
If there are no joint interests for the two companies to follow, "a profitable divestment would be the obvious choice," Dr Vasella was quoted as saying. At the moment, there are no talks taking place with Roche over a possible collaboration accord and no pressing plans on the part of Novartis to sell the stake, he added. Novartis bought the stake from Martin Ebner's BZ group earlier this year (Marketletter May 14).
