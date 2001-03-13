Novartis' Tavist gains US OTC approval

Novartis Consumer Health has received US Food and Drug Administrationapproval for Tavist Allergy/Sinus/ Headache for marketing over-the-counter. The company says that this is the only OTC medication to combine the antihistamine clemastine fumarate with a nasal decongestant (pseudoephedrine HCl) and pain reliever.

The product is indicated for the treatment of allergies, sinus congestion and pressure, as well as runny nose, sneezing, itching, watery eyes and itchy throat. It began shipping into stores nationwide immediately upon FDA approval, the company says.