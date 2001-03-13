Novartis' Tavist gains US OTC approval

Novartis Consumer Health has received US Food and Drug Administrationapproval for Tavist Allergy/Sinus/ Headache for marketing over-the-counter. The company says that this is the only OTC medication to combine the antihistamine clemastine fumarate with a nasal decongestant (pseudoephedrine HCl) and pain reliever.
The product is indicated for the treatment of allergies, sinus congestion and pressure, as well as runny nose, sneezing, itching, watery eyes and itchy throat. It began shipping into stores nationwide immediately upon FDA approval, the company says.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze