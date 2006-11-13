Novartis to open new R&D faciltiy in China, with $100 million investment

Swiss pharmaceutical major Novartis has announced plans to create a new strategic biomedical R&D center in Shanghai, China. An investment of $100.0 million has been earmarked for the two-part design and construction of the facility, with scientists initially working in a 5,000 square meter start-up unit expected to open in May 2007 followed by the construction of a permanent 38,000 square meter location for around 400 scientists beginning in July next year.

Initially, R&D activities will focus on addressing urgent medical needs in China and Asia, particularly infectious causes of cancer endemic in the region, and the investment is a confirmation of the company's commitment to conduct leading-edge research in China. It will also enable further expansion of its strong network of existing R&D alliances in China, says Novartis.

Daniel Vasella, the group's chief executive, said that "the level of scientific expertise in China is rising rapidly. At the same time, the health care needs of the Chinese are growing, primarily the result of urbanization, lifestyle changes and associated chronic diseases." Moreover, he went on, "the Shanghai center will alow us to combine modern drug discovery approaches with those of traditional Chinese medicine that have been used to treat patients in China for thousands of years."