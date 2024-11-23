Novo Nordisk Depressed In 1st Half

Novo Nordisk of Denmark announ-ced increased sales in the first half of 1994 but pretax and net profits were both down, and the company has lowered its expectations for the full year as a result of falling exchange rates.
First-half sales were 6.6 billion Danish kroner ($1.05 billion), an increase of 15%. Pretax profits were 734 million kroner, down 7%, and net income declined 8% to 550 million kroner.
The company said that income was negatively affected by a non-recurring cost item of 80 million kroner, which it is allocating to meet costs of the planned merger of two of its companies in the USA in 1995. An unrealized loss of around 75 million kroner was also taken into consideration on the group's bond portfolio.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze