Novo Nordisk opens Brazil insulin plant

Denmark's Novo Nordisk has inaugurated a major expansion of its production facilities in Montes Claros, Brazil. The new plant, which is the largest manufacturing facility of the group outside Denmark, represents an investment of around $200.0 million. This is the largest single investment in the history of the pharmaceutical industry in Brazil, the firm noted.

"Today, we are not just inaugurating a new factory. We are celebrating one of the most significant milestones in the history of Novo Nordisk as an international company. The new Montes Claros facility is a cornerstone in the company's global operations and reflects our commitment to the Brazilian market," stated Lars Rebien Sorensen, chief executive of Novo Nordisk, speaking at the inauguration, which was attended by both Brazil's Vice President and Denmark's Prime Minister.

Covering an area of 37,000 square meters, the new plant contains the most advanced insulin formulation and filling technology available in the world. With the opening of the new plant, the company will have almost doubled the number of employees in Montes Claros from 400 to 750 employees by the end of this year.