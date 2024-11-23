Novopharm Confident On Ranitidine

Novopharm of Canada said it is confident that the US Court of Appealswill uphold a strongly-worded ruling in its favor in relation to the launch of its generic version of Glaxo Wellcome's antiulcerant Zantac (ranitidine; Marketletters passim). The court heard GW's appeal on January 7.
Chairman and chief executive of Novopharm, Leslie Dan, said: "the ruling we received last July was a very powerful verdict in our favor. Based on that ruling, we have every reason to feel confident that the appeals court will uphold the lower court's ruling." A ruling on the appeal is expected in the spring.
Novopharm has tentative approval via an Abbreviated New Drug Application from the US Food and Drug Administration to produce Form 1 generic ranitidine.
