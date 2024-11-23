Saturday 23 November 2024

Novopharm Gets Green Light For Ranitidine

14 July 1996

Ending a six-year battle, a US Federal Court has ruled that the US unit of Canadian company Novopharm may produce a generic version of Form 1 ranitidine (Glaxo Wellcome's antiulcerant Zantac), without infringing the Form 2 patent held for the same drug. Novopharm plans to have its product on the market within 12 months. The patent expiry date for Form 1 ranitidine in the USA is July 1997. The generic version will be priced at between 25% and 40% below the price of GW's product.

While disappointed by the judge's decision, GW believes it has a valid case against Novopharm and that it has strong grounds for appeal to the US Court of Appeals Federal Circuit.

Leslie Dan, Novopharm's chairman and chief executive, said that the ruling by the judge was so strong in his company's favor that he was doubtful an appeal by GW would succeed. Mr Dan added that if GW does appeal, "we will file a $1 billion lawsuit against them."

This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free.  A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.

Login to your account

Become a subscriber

 

£820

Or £77 per month

Subscribe Now
  • Unfettered access to industry-leading news, commentary and analysis in pharma and biotech.
  • Updates from clinical trials, conferences, M&A, licensing, financing, regulation, patents & legal, executive appointments, commercial strategy and financial results.
  • Daily roundup of key events in pharma and biotech.
  • Monthly in-depth briefings on Boardroom appointments and M&A news.
  • Choose from a cost-effective annual package or a flexible monthly subscription
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed

Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK



More ones to watch >


Today's issue

Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
Pharmaceutical
Otsuka gains global licensing rights from Ionis to ulefnersen
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
Anti-CD20 MAb Rituxan approved for ITP in Japan
23 November 2024
Biotechnology
J&J powers on with Tremfya with UC SC filing
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Takeda launches Fruzaqla in Japan
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
CStone out-licenses sugemalimab rights in MENA region
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
China's regulator to review Akeso's checkpoint blocker
22 November 2024
Biotechnology
Paragon Therapeutics appoints first chief executive
22 November 2024

Company Spotlight

A Dutch clinical-stage company focused on the research and development of transformative therapies for cardio-metabolic diseases.






Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024   |   Headless Content Management with Blaze