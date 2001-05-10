Novozymes 1st-qtr sales, profits up 10% and 43%, respectively

Danish biotechnology-based enzyme producer Novozymes A/S says that salesrose 10% to 1.25 billion Danish kroner ($149.5 million) for first-quarter 2001, of which three percentage points was attributable to the appreciation of the group's invoicing currencies. Operating profits rose 38% to 177 million kroner, pretax earnings were up 43% to 181 million kroner and net profits also increased 43% to 123 million kroner.

Novozymes, which was demerged from Novo Nordisk last year (Marketletter November 27, 2000), added that particularly strong growth rates were seen in North America (where sales advanced 21% to 347 million kroner) and Europe which, including export turnover achieved in the Middle East and Africa, saw revenues up 18% to 53 million kroner.