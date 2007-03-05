Nutra Pharma joins bid to raise awarness on AIDS

Florida, USA-headquartered Nutra Pharma, a biotechnology company that is developing drugs for HIV and multiple sclerosis says it has partnered with the European Union-based World AIDS Campaign to help raise awareness about global AIDS initiatives aimed at eradicating the disease by 2015.

"We are pleased to announce our partnership with the World AIDS Campaign," commented Rik Deitsch, chief executive of Nutra Pharma, adding: "this organization serves an important role in the global AIDS community and we are proud to be one of the USA partners."

The World AIDS Campaign was founded in 1997 in Amsterdam, the Netherlands, and is currently managed by the Joint United Nations Program on HIV/AIDS (UNAIDS). The Organization is funded in part by the Ford Foundation, the Soros Foundation, and the Netherlands-based AIDS Fonds.