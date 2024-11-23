NY Pharmacists Seek Prescribing Rights

The Pharmacists Society of the State of New York, which representsindependent pharmacists, plans to lobby legislators to pass a bill that would allow them to write certain prescriptions under written directions from a doctor.
This would allow them to adjust dosages, order lab tests and prescribe for routine illnesses, eg, prescribing antibiotics after a lab test shows a patient has a strep throat, but not diagnosing a patient. With a written protocol from a doctor, they could read lab tests and adjust dosages of a patient's weekly drug regimen.
The independent pharmacists say expanding their functions is critical to survival under managed care, which has cut pharmacists' payments and many prescriptions are filled by mail-order companies and drug store chains. Also, they say, increasing their responsibilities would allow doctors to see more patients, thus increasing doctors' incomes under capitation.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze