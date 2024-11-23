Nycomed Wins Contrast Media Agreement In USA

Norwegian health care company Nycomed, which specializes in imagingagents and pharmaceuticals, has announced that its US-based operation, Nycomed Inc, has been awarded an agreement to provide University HealthSystem Consortium Services Corp's purchasing participants with its line of contrast media products for both X-ray and magnetic resonance imaging.
UHCSC, a group-purchasing organization for about 100 academic health centers in the USA, has been working in partnership with Nycomed since 1991, during which time the latter has supplied its customers with Omnipaque (iohexol) as well as Visipaque (iodixanol) products for X-ray procedures.
The new, three-year agreement, which begins January 1, 1998, has been expanded to include Omniscan (gadodiamide), an intravenous contrast agent. The deal is designed to reward customers who use all of Nycomed's contrast media products.
