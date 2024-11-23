OC Possibility Strengthens In Japan

A long-awaited report from a study group set up under Japan's CentralPharmaceutical Affairs Council has confirmed the safety and efficacy of low-dose hormonal oral contraceptives, according to Ministry of Health and Welfare sources. Naoto Kan, the former Minister of Health and Welfare, announced last July that the CPAC was studying whether or not to allow open sales of birth control pills in Japan in 1997 (Marketletter July 15, 1996).
The OC pill has long been officially banned in Japan because of questions of safety and efficacy, due to fears that it would lower morals and, in more recent years, because of worries that it would lead to an increase in AIDS. Industry sources have estimated that only some 200,000 Japanese women are on the pill, ostensibly for "menstrual disorders."
Official Approval Soon? The new report is expected to lead to Ministry approval of OCs in the very near future, following consultations with the Council on Public Health and official approval by the CPAC towards the end of this month.
This article is accessible to registered users, to continue reading please register for free. A free trial will give you access to exclusive features, interviews, round-ups and commentary from the sharpest minds in the pharmaceutical and biotechnology space for a week. If you are already a registered user please login. If your trial has come to an end, you can subscribe here.Login to your account
Try before you buy
7 day trial access
Become a subscriber
Or £77 per month
The Pharma Letter is an extremely useful and valuable Life Sciences service that brings together a daily update on performance people and products. It’s part of the key information for keeping me informed
Chairman, Sanofi Aventis UK
Copyright © The Pharma Letter 2024 | Headless Content Management with Blaze